Savannah fits back in for World Cup quarter-final

SISTER ACT: The Hockeyroos sisters from Cabarita, Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick, will line-up tomorrow morning at the Hockey World Cup against Argentina.

CABARITA'S Commonwealth Games silver medallist Savannah Fitzpatrick has been recalled to the Hockeyroos World Cup team for tomorrow morning's quarter-final against Argentina in London.

Fitzpatrick, 23, who has been on stand-by at the tournament as one of the Hockeyroos' two injury reserves, joins her sister Madison, 21, in the playing group.

Savannah Fitzpatrick remained focused and match-ready before her call-up to the Hockeyroos' World Cup playing squad.

Fitzpatrick steps in to replace close friend Kalindi Commerford, who is Savannah and Madison's room-mate back at their Perth training base.

Before her recall, Savannah was still heavily involved with the squad, training with the group in-case of injury while also helming the team's social media channels.

After taking one win and two draws from the group stage, and scoring only four goals in those three matches, the Hockeyroos will be looking to convert more of their opportunities against Argentina.

A bit of telekinesis between Madison, a midfielder, and Savannah, a striker, might be just the link the fifth-ranked Hockeyroos need to push passed Las Leonas, who are ranked third in the world.

Madison Fitzpatrick has excelled in the Hockeyroos' midfield at the World Cup. Daniel Carson

Madison, who has returned to the Hockeyroos after a frustrating period where she missed the Commonwealth Games due to a shin injury and the Tri Nations tournament in May to an adductor strain, has played every game at the World Cup so far.

Injury free, Madison has excelled in the centre of the pitch, working back to help her defenders while using her hockey smarts to help transfer the ball up the field.

Returning to the team, big-sister Savannah should not be short on confidence. As one of the Hockeyroos most pivotal players in their Commonwealth Games silver medal run, Savannah dished out multiple goal assists, and was clearly one of Australia's most effective and incisive players in the penalty area.

Argentina finished second in Pool B behind Germany, with a win, a draw and a loss across their three matches. Las Leonas then had to defeat New Zealand a sudden-death playoff to progress to the quarter-finals.

Savannah Fitzpatrick in action for the Hockeyroos. Rodrigo Jaramillo

Argentina boast plenty of top-class players talent including reigning FIH Player of the Year winner Delfina Merino, who was best afield against New Zealand, and 2017 FIH Rising Star winner Maria Jose Granatto.

Australia and Argentina last met at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with the Hockeyroos triumphing 1-0.

The winner of the Australia vs Argentina quarter-final will play either the Netherlands (ranked 1st), England (ranked 2nd) or South Korea (ranked 9th) in the semi-finals.

- The World Cup quarter-final between Australia and Argentina will be played Thursday morning at 5:15am (AEST) at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre, London.