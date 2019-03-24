SAVE OUR TRAINS: Railway is looking for new home

FINAL WEEKS: The Miniature Railway is looking for a new home, and will finish at Tropical Fruit World next month - Darryl Moore (driver) Peter Hirons, Barry Cashman and Clem Tunnell.

THE Tweed Valley Miniature Railway has been a popular attraction on the Tweed for three decades but is now in danger of being derailed.

In that time the society, which runs the railway, has had a couple of different homes and now they are looking for a new one. The group will officially finish at Tropical Fruit World next month and they are yet to find a new place to set up.

Secretary John Drew said the group was in discussions with a number of stakeholders, but are welcoming other potential suitors for the railway.

"We are hoping to find a new location soon,” Mr Drew said.

"We have a proud history for over three decades and we want to be able to share our passion for railway with the community for much longer.

"We will finish at Tropical Fruit World at the end of next month - we have most of the 1.2 km track ready to go.”

Mr Drew said the committee was looking at all options, including moving north of the border.

However he said the the group would rather stay on the Tweed.