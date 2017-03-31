Save water as sewerage system fails, power out

An expected power outage has wiped out electricity across the Whitsundays.

TWEED residents are being asked to use water sparingly while thousands of others are without power as the impact of the region's storm event begins to hit home.

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green is urging residents to use water sparingly - including showers and toilet flushing - after several of council's sewerage pump stations failed.

"We've had a number of sewerage pump stations fail overnight,” Mr Green told ABC North Coast.

"We've had over 500 alarm warnings. Of particular concern for us is we have had some power outages in Murwillumbah, Uki and Burringbar and some of those are just due to inundation of those sewerage pump stations.

"So we are asking residents in those areas - and we would really appreciate across the network, where possible - to reduce their water usage.

"There is plenty of pottable water in the system, our concern is our ability to cope with the waste water at the moment, so residents can assist us by minimising their use at the moment.”

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said flood waters had cut off access to the network in many areas with winds continuing to batter parts of the coast, minimising their crews' ability to safely assess and repair lines.

Up to 4000 people in the Tweed are believed to be without power, in areas including Mullumbimby and surrounding areas, Mooball and surrounding areas, Condong, Tumbulgum, Kingscliff, and areas west of Uki which have been without power for 24 hours.

However, crews were able to restore power to more than 3800 customers in Tweed Heads, Terranora and Bilambil Heights just after 6am this morning.

In emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.