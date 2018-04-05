Saving the Tweed's bush

TWEED residents are being called on to protect bushland reserves from damage caused by domestic and feral dogs.

Tweed Shire Council's senior biodiversity program leader Scott Hetherington said he met with residents at Pottsville on Neighbour Day last week and asked them to share their thoughts on the impact of dog walking in bushland reserves.

"We know (the Pottsville) area is popular amongst dog walkers so we wanted to hear the thoughts and experiences of local bushland neighbours,” Mr Hetherington said.

"The results of this survey will help Tweed Shire Council understand how and why residents currently choose to use adjacent bushland reserves and to guide them in the ongoing management of this area.”

Council Bushland Officer John Turnbull said bushland reserves were high conservation value habitat for a number of threatened species, including koalas and bush stone-curlews.

"While Council encourages residents to enjoy the many bushland reserves found in Tweed Shire, people need to recognise that accessing these ecologically sensitive areas also comes with responsibilities,” Mr Turnbull said.

"A key message to be delivered by the Good Bushland Neighbour campaign asks bushland users to respect all signage related to dogs as any increase in dog-related injuries could prove catastrophic to an already fragile Tweed Coast koala population.”

Meanwhile, residents have a chance to win a Pet Barn hamper valued at more than $250 as part of the campaign to protect the Tweed bushland reserves.

If you spot Kooee Koala at any public appearances, take a photo with her and and upload it to your social media account with the hashtag #KooeeKoala.

Keep an eye out for Kooee Koala at various Tweed Coast locations, including Cabarita Beach Skate Park on Saturday, April 7 and the Pottsville Markets onApril 15.

The competition closes Sunday, April 15, with the winner announced the following day.

For more information contact hfletcher@tweed.nsw.gov.au.