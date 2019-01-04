Savvy seniors are embracing technology in the new year

GRADUATION: Tech-savvy seniors proudly display their certificates following the completion of their course at Twin Towns.

TWIN Towns and ACE Community Colleges are offering a free course to help seniors unlock the mystery of smart phones, iPads and tablets, learn how to shop and bank online, and engage with family and friends via social media and Skype.

Delivered in partnership with the NSW Government and Telstra, Tech Savvy Seniors provides free training to help older people learn to make the most of the digital world.

The Tech Savvy Seniors program proves age is no barrier to learning about the online world, with one graduate and Twin Towns member, Harry Birkin, completing the course just a few days shy of 100 years young.

Training modules in each five-week course include an introduction to the internet, cyber safety, social media and online shopping.

Robyn Keenan from ACE Community Colleges said the course is aimed at beginners and no experience is necessary.

"We hope our Tech Savvy Seniors course helps take away the fear and shows seniors just how easy new technology is to use and how it can improve their lives.

"Our participants will learn to communicate via email and we'll also show them how to set up a Facebook account and use it to communicate with family and friends.”

Each Tech Savvy Senior course runs for five weeks and all classes are held in the ANZAC Room at Twin Towns.

Courses are available during March, April and May and bookings are essential.

These courses are extremely popular and will fill quickly so register now to avoid missing out.

Call Maria at ACE Community Colleges on 07 5520 3026 to discuss the dates book your spot.