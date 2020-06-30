Saying goodbye to a Tweed and Gold Coast bowls stalwart

AFTER playing a key role in the success of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club over the past two years, Kurt Brown will be moving on from the club.

I caught up with the current Australian and Queensland champion who is Australia's third highest ranked male player (as of end of May).

You have played in a few Districts, what did you like about playing on the Gold Coast Tweed?

Yes, being an adventurer, I love moving around, meeting new people. Every district is unique in its own way, but obviously Gold Coast Tweed has an abundance of talented Bowlers. I really loved the competition that was afforded to me, also, the great greens we get to play on week in week out. Bowls Gold Coast Tweed are a very proactive District and are doing well moving the game forward.

Bowls Premier League Champions Tweed Heads Ospreys: Aaron Teys, Kurt Brown, Chloe Stewart and Wayne Turley (Coach). BOWLS AUSTRALIA

You had a lot of great victories while at Tweed.

I joined the Tweed Heads Bowls Club when I moved to the Gold Coast to play alongside Australian legends Wayne Turley & Kelvin Kerkow.

We have endured a lot of success over the past 2 years. I was fortunate enough to represent Tweed Ospreys in their inaugural BPL tournament alongside Aaron Teys & Chloe Stewart, and still pinching myself that we won it!

That was a great week. As a club, in the last 2 years, we have won BPL, State Pennant, Premier League, State Titles, Australian Open Titles and Champion of Champion titles. The success for Tweed Heads Bowls Club came quick and I don't really think anybody envisaged the success we would have. It was one really awesome roller coaster ride. I must mention back to back District Mens Pairs with somebody who became a really good mate, Max Jaffray. Max played virtually all the games with me while on the GC and I will miss him a lot. Thanks Max.

How is your course going learning to become a pilot?

I've been training out of Coolangatta Airport at Air Gold Coast.

They've been amazing with allowing me time to play bowls as well as study. Admittedly it has taken me longer to finish, but it's the price I paid to play bowls.

It's been the hardest yet most rewarding venture I've had in my life. I still can't believe I can actually fly a plane!

I look forward to the day (hopefully) of getting a job in the airlines. It will make all the blood, sweat and tears worth it. COVID 19 has given most industries a whack, including Aviation.

Unfortunately, that makes job prospects now very low which is why I've accepted the full time Bowls Manager position at Club Kawana. So in the near future you'll find me at Kawana playing bowls and living, and flying planes out of Caloundra Airport.

Well I'm sure Tweed Heads and Max are going to miss you! Congratulations on your achievements while in the Gold Coast Tweed District and all the best with pursuing your dream of being a pilot.