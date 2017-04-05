24°
News

SCAM ALERT: Fake tradies on the rise

Alina Rylko
| 5th Apr 2017 9:08 AM
Fake tradies are a real concern.
Fake tradies are a real concern. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FLOOD affected home owners and businesses are being warned to watch out for scam artists posing as builders or insurance company assessors.

Insurance companies have received calls from distraught policyholders in northern New South Wales who have been doorknocked by scammers demanding cash for clean-up, inspection and repair services.

Insurance Council of Australia CEO Rob Whelan said being aware of scam repairers and builders could save policyholders from becoming victims twice.

"This racket is generally carried out by travelling conmen and woman who typically target elderly or vulnerable householders, though business owners are also being approached,” he said.

"They often claim to represent the insurance company and pressure the householder or business owner for money to inspect the roof or other damage.

"They may offer special deals on repairs, demanding cash up front, and leaving the job unfinished or poorly done.

"They will sometimes pressure their victims to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.”

Residents are urged that is someone knocks at their door claiming to represent an insurer to contact their insurance company to check their identity.

"An insurance company representative would never demand cash to carry out an inspection,” Mr Whelan said.

"Never agree to repairs that you may wish to lodge an insurance claim for without first checking with your insurer.

"Not only are these scammers unlikely to do a good job, but unauthorised work may not be covered by your insurance policy.”

The ICA recommends:

. If unexpectedly approached by a contractor or assessor, ask to see credentials

. If you are not satisfied, contact your insurance company to make sure they are appointed by your insurer. Contractors and assessors authorised by insurers will normally notify customers in advance before repairs or inspections take place

. If you remain suspicious, ask to see the contractor or assessor's driver's licence and write down the licence number and their vehicle's licence plate number

. Do not hand over any form of payment directly to a contractor or assessor requesting cash unless authorised by your insurer to do so. Do not sign a contract with someone who identity you have been unable to verify

. Contact your insurance company and seek advice about the repairs process under your policy

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian insurance council fake insurance agent fake tradies lismore flood northern rivers flood scammers

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

New photo gallery of the Tweed flood

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

Tweed group delivers care packages to flood victims

Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items, inspects unfathomable damage to personal property in Dignan St, Burringbar on Tuesday, as the group dropped off items for residents.

"It's basic stuff people are needing, to let them know you care”

Campaign for husband of family lost in river tragedy

Matthew Kabaelo with his three children, Ella-Jane, Chloe and Jacob taken in 2010.

Community steps in to help Matt and daughter rebuild their lives

Local Partners

'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

LIZ Hankin lived through a "horror movie" last night and fears she may be forced to do the same again as SES crews struggle to keep up with rescue requests.

Local tradesmen save man from submerged car

Two local tradesmen managed to save the driver of this car, who was trapped inside as it became submerged in water.

Among stories of devastation, it’s nice to hear a story of heroism

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

WITH the average movie ticket costing around $20, no one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!