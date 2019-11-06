Menu
The dramatic images as a house in Rappville is consumed by fire during the recent bush fires that ravaged the town.
Crime

SCAMMER: Man claiming to collect money for fire victims

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Nov 2019 12:12 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM
RESIDENTS are being urged to stay vigilant after a man going door-to-door claiming to be raising money for victims of the Rappville fire was reported as a fraud.

Richmond Police District Senior-Constable David Henderson said police have received information about a man in the Rappville area asking for donations for people who lost property during the October fires.

"This person may be wearing part of a Rural Fire Service or Fire & Rescue uniform - he is NOT affiliated with these groups in any way," Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"If you see someone attempting to solicit donations they should be wearing a full and clean uniform, have clear identification and credentials.

"If you encounter someone who is asking for money and appears suspicious around Rappville please contact Casino Police on 66620099 straight away."

