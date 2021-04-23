Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Japan is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks of coronavirus as the country takes drastic action that puts doubt over the upcoming Olympics.
Japan is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks of coronavirus as the country takes drastic action that puts doubt over the upcoming Olympics.
Health

Scary virus development puts Olympics on edge

by AFP
23rd Apr 2021 1:51 PM

Japan's government is to declare virus states of emergencies in Tokyo and three other regions, exactly three months before the Olympic opening ceremony, as new infections surge.

The measures will be stricter than Japan's last state of emergency, imposed in parts of the country from January, but still fall short of the harsh lockdowns seen in some parts of the world.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"We have a strong sense of crisis," Japan's minister for virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

The government now feels that "we won't be able to contain the mutated variants that have powerful infectious capabilities, unless we take stronger measures than what we've taken so far", he added.

An official declaration of the emergency is expected later on Friday, with the measure expected to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions initially. Previous emergencies have been expanded to other areas after being announced.

The measures will reportedly ask businesses serving alcohol to shut throughout the period between April 25 to May 11, and also shutter major commercial facilities like shopping malls and department stores.

Local media said the measure, which will coincide with the Golden Week holiday that is Japan's busiest travel period of the year, could involve cutting some train and bus services to discourage movement.

 

Authorities in affected regions are also likely to bar spectators from sports events, but officials have been insistent that the emergency measures will have no impact on staging the Olympics.

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with fewer than 10,000 deaths despite never imposing the strict lockdowns since in other countries.

But virus cases surged over winter, when a second state of emergency was imposed in parts of the country, and have rebounded again after that measure was lifted in March.

Tokyo on Thursday recorded 861 new infections, figures not seen since a last state of emergency in January, while Osaka logged 1167 cases, slightly down from a record number a day earlier.

Authorities in Osaka have said health facilities there are already overwhelmed, with beds for seriously ill patients running short.

Japan's vaccine program is moving slowly meanwhile, with just over 1.5 million people given a first shot and only around 827,000 fully vaccinated.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has so far been approved, and approvals for the Moderna and AstraZeneca formulas is not expected before May at the earliest.

 

 

 

Originally published as Scary virus development puts Olympics on edge

coronavirus tokyo olympics 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Quite a number of our readers have an opinion about what it would be like running a brothel.

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Premium Content Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Education The Tweed Shire Council has called on the state defer the Murwillumbah Education...

        Emotional MP: Jack Beasley’s death ‘will not be in vain’

        Premium Content Emotional MP: Jack Beasley’s death ‘will not be in vain’

        Crime MP Sam O’Connor’s emotional moment in parliament over Jack Beasley death