‘Scattergun’ access to information impacted Carley’s care

Carley Metcalfe, 41, was taken to Lismore Base Hospital on November 1, 2017. Several weeks after the left the following day, her remains were found near Mullumbimby. An inquest is being held into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

A forensic psychiatrist has told the inquest into a Northern NSW woman's death that it was apparent, with the benefit of hindsight, she was most likely experiencing psychosis when she attended hospital prior to her disappearance.

The inquest has also heard technological systems used by the Northern NSW Local Health District, and a disconnect between the health district and other organisations, may have made it difficult for medical staff to quickly see critical aspects of Carley Metcalfe's medical history in an emergency setting.

Ms Metcalfe, 41, was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital in a disoriented state about midday on November 1, 2017.

She was medically cleared and stayed overnight in the emergency department, leaving early on November 2 before attending Lismore Police Station about 6.30am to inquire about some property of hers which had been found, the inquest heard.

At the hospital she denied having auditory hallucinations or delusions, but she reported symptoms consistent with her previously diagnosed schizophrenia when she attended Lismore Community Mental Health on the afternoon of November 2.

She was last seen at a Lismore bus station on November 3 and she was reported missing after he belongings were found in Mullumbimby the following day.

Tragically, her remains were found on the bank of the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby on November 29.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Andrew Ellis told Byron Bay Coroners Court on Thursday he believed mental health was the dominant factor in her being taken to hospital on November 1.

The psychiatric registrar who saw Ms Metcalfe in the emergency department, and the on-call psychiatric consultant, had agreed it was ideal to allow Ms Metcalfe to stay in emergency overnight with a view to conduct a mental health assessment in the morning.

A test the registrar requested, to confirm or exclude the presence of drugs, was not conducted so there was no objective evidence about whether Ms Metcalfe had consumed any illicit substance.

This was despite the registrar being of the view she was intoxicated. He cited this as a reason to not admit her to the mental health unit on the night of November 1.

Dr Ellis reflected on this absence of information.

"I think if you're applying very rigid admission criteria you want to have very stringent information to apply it," Dr Ellis said.

He also challenged the view that no person could be admitted as a mental health inpatient while at all intoxicated.

While mental health staff reported being given a "binary" option of admitting Ms Metcalfe to their ward or seeing her discharged, Dr Ellis said "there were many other options available".

Dr John Wardell was the on-call consultant psychiatrist the night Ms Metcalfe was taken to hospital.

When questioned on Wednesday by the lawyer representing her parents, David Evenden, Dr Wardell revealed a disconnect in information.

Reports - prepared outside of the local health district's jurisdiction - which revealed Ms Metcalfe's schizophrenia diagnosis were not available to emergency staff at the hospital.

"Is there not … a need for a simple document that summarises important prior admissions and diagnoses as opposed to the scattergun approach of a clinician trying to flick through (lots of information)?" Mr Evenden asked.

Dr Wardell replied: "I would agree and we've been trying to organise something like that for a long time".

"Unfortunately the system we use that in this LHD is not very amenable to doing that.

"It's far from ideal. (It would be) much better to have a go-to document. I'd very much like to have one."

He said he had worked with a better system in Victoria in the past.