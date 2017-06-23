Schapelle Corby in hospital with broken bones

SCHAPELLE Corby's return to freedom in Australia has hit a snag - she's posted a picture of herself on social media with a broken leg.

"Hi guys. This is why you haven't seen me in a while," she posted on Instagram this afternoon.

It is not known what hospital she is in or how she broke her leg.

She also claims to have a broken knee and ankle.

Earlier this month, the convicted drug smuggler posted pictures of herself enjoying a trip to the beach.

Corby returned to Australia after completing her parole in Bali on May 27.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokesperson told news.com.au they did not have any records of a patient under the name Schapelle Corby.

The Queensland Department of Health did not comment.

Corby spent 13 years in Bali, Indonesia following a conviction for drug smuggling. She spent the bulk of her time in Kerobokan Prison, and the last three years on parole.

Since her return to the Gold Coast she has built a cult following on social media via her Instagram account, with almost 200,000 followers.