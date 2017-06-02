Schapelle Corby tease: 'Catch me outside, how bout dat?'

SCHAPELLE Corby has once again shown she's one step ahead of the media circus surrounding her return to Australia.

Driving past mums place. Media still set up. #catchmeoutsidehowboutdat #covfefe A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The 39-year-old convicted drug smuggler has so far evaded photographers since she touched down at Brisbane airport last Sunday - the only glimpses of Corby enjoying her freedom have come via her instantly popular and frequently brilliant Instagram account.

In her latest post to her 187k followers, Corby films the view as she travels in a car past her mother Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea residence.

Many in the media assumed this would be Corby's first stop on arriving in Australia - but six days on, she's yet to be sighted there.

You'd have to assume the media pack still assembled on Rosleigh's front lawn are getting pretty restless by now - and they'll probably be kicking themselves when they realise they were oblivious bystanders to a Schapelle drive-by.

"Driving past mum's place. Media still set up," she captioned the post.

Then, proving she hasn't been in total pop culture seclusion during her time in Bali, she added the hashtag #catchmeoutsidehowboutdat," a reference to 14-year-old viral star Danielle Bregoli, who shot to infamy after a volatile appearance on the Dr Phil Show in which she challenged the entire studio audience to a fight.

She even chucked in a '#covfefe' hashtag for good measure, because Donald Trump is probably the only person being talked about more than Schapelle Corby this week.

This isn't the first time Corby's taken great pleasure in staying one step ahead of the media pack chasing her.

A video posted earlier this week showed Corby and her supporters holed up in a hotel room and smirking as they watched Channel 7's live footage of what they thought was her car driving down a freeway.

She has also used social media to remind the public that she released a book in 2006 and it's still for sale.