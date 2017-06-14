Schapelle Corby's parole book snapped up by lawyer

LAWYERof convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby to put on the wall of his Brisbane office.

Thexton made the top bid of $20,100 on eBay for the book, which attracted a total of 123 bids before the auction closed late on Sunday afternoon.

He told Channel 7's Sunrise today, he wanted to give to charity but also to claim a memento from the infamous case.

"I guess I took the opportunity to donate to the charity, first and foremost," he told the program.

"It's a case that I've been following as an individual for a number of years so I thought I would put in a bid and I won the bid so I was happy to be able to donate to the charity in an area in which we work.

"We have national welfare and we specialise in criminal and family law so it is a good fit with our practice areas."

Glenn Thexton spent more than $20,000 to secure the parole book

All proceeds made from the sale will go to Project Rescue Children, a child-rescue charity run by Adam Whittington.

Mr Whittington was the chief planner of the botched 60 Minutes child snatch scandal where he failed to rescue Sally Faulkner's children, Noah and Lahela.

Mr Whittington was freed months after he was arrested and held in a Lebanese prison.

"It (the parole book) records all tendencies, when she was reporting and for parole in Bali," Thexton said.

"That is what it is.

"I think it will be a bit of a talking point and perhaps I could it up on the wall in the office."

John McLeod hands Schapelle Corby's parole book over to Glenn Thexton.

Corby was introduced to Project Rescue Children through her bodyguard John McLeod.

Thexton met McLeod for the handover of the book, but not Corby.

"I'm grateful to get the opportunity to get the benefit of the parole documents and I've been able to donate an amount to charity for them.

"I think she has got to move on to do other things never change back in Australian. This, I guess, is to beginning of that for her."

Mr McLeod is also a director of Project Rescue Children.

"When she left Bali, she had a set of clothes and this book," Mr McLeod told News Corp.

Mr McLeod declined to talk about the operation. "It's over for me, but it's not over yet," he said.

"A big thanks to Schapelle," Mr Whittington said.

The child-rescue project's motto is "We hunt those who hunt children" and is separate to Mr Whittington's abduction agency.

The eBay auction came as Corby continues to keep her location private as she settles back into Australia.

She has been posting photos on Instagram of how she's spending her time back home, and her memories of Bali.

Her sister Mercedes Corby told Kyle and Jackie O that she was unsure if she would stay in Australia, or whether she would return to Bali after her six-month ban ends.