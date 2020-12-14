Menu
Flooding on Mooball St looking towards Murwillumbah Showgrounds and beside Mt St Patrick College on the afternoon of Sunday, December 13, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

Liana Boss
14th Dec 2020 9:06 AM
A NUMBER of schools across the Northern Rivers have been closed due to flooding on local roads.
It is understood no flooding has impacted the below public schools directly and the facilities are closed because of impacts on local roads. 
Mt St Patrick College in Murwillumbah has experienced flooding on surrounding roads, as has the neighbouring showground. 

<< PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding >> 

<< 'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns >>

<< ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region >> 

<< 'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM >>

 

Schools currently closed include:

• Mt St Patrick College, Murwillumbah. Some staff are present so if students have caught the bus and arrive there, there will be supervision. But the school will be non-operational.
• Jiggi Public School, Jiggi
• Tuntable Creek Public School, Tuntable Creek
• The Pocket Public School, Billinudgel
• Durrumbul Public School, Main Arm
Durumbul
•  Collins Creek Public School, Collins Creek

