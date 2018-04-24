Menu
Login
FIREWORKS: Celebrate the school holidays at Twin Towns.
FIREWORKS: Celebrate the school holidays at Twin Towns. Nolan Verheij-Full
News

School holiday activities fun for the whole family

Aisling Brennan
by
24th Apr 2018 8:40 AM

THE Commonwealth Games may have come to an end, but the school holiday fun and games for kids continues throughout April at Club Banora and Twin Towns Juniors.

The daily kids program at Club Banora includes outdoor movies, pony rides, petting zoos, giant inflatables, bubble soccer, face-painting, craft workshops, activities and challenges to win medals.

The bowls green at Club Banora becomes the venue for kids' movies under the stars on Thursday and Sunday nights during April from 6pm.

Twin Towns has also scheduled two huge family fireworks displays at Club Banora on Thursday, April 26 and AT Juniors on Sunday, April 29, both from 8pm.

Twin Towns Juniors at South Tweed also gets in on the April action with activities and entertainment for kids every Wednesday and Sunday, including giant outdoor games, roving performers, costume characters and bubble shows.

GOOD FUN: Kobe Diamond from Tugun has fun on the jumping castle at Club Banora.
GOOD FUN: Kobe Diamond from Tugun has fun on the jumping castle at Club Banora. Contributed

Find the full program of April games and activities at www.twintowns.com.au.

Movie nights

Bring the whole family along for movie nights at Club Banora from 6pm:

  • The Son of Bigfoot on Thursday, April 26
  • Pete's Dragon on Sunday, April 29
school holdidays
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Female veterans to wear medals on their left side

    Female veterans to wear medals on their left side

    News The Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-Branch will draw special attention to the contribution of women this Anzac Day.

    • 24th Apr 2018 4:09 PM
    New help for Tweed homeless

    New help for Tweed homeless

    Breaking The Family Centre is working to stop youth homelessness.

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:52 PM
    Travel back in time to the 1957 opening of Twin Towns

    Travel back in time to the 1957 opening of Twin Towns

    News Tweed Daily News celebrates 130-years of publication.

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:45 PM
    End of an era for Tweed's iconic RSL memorial fountain

    End of an era for Tweed's iconic RSL memorial fountain

    News Could this be the end of the iconic memorial fountain?

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:40 PM

    Local Partners