School holiday activities fun for the whole family

THE Commonwealth Games may have come to an end, but the school holiday fun and games for kids continues throughout April at Club Banora and Twin Towns Juniors.

The daily kids program at Club Banora includes outdoor movies, pony rides, petting zoos, giant inflatables, bubble soccer, face-painting, craft workshops, activities and challenges to win medals.

The bowls green at Club Banora becomes the venue for kids' movies under the stars on Thursday and Sunday nights during April from 6pm.

Twin Towns has also scheduled two huge family fireworks displays at Club Banora on Thursday, April 26 and AT Juniors on Sunday, April 29, both from 8pm.

Twin Towns Juniors at South Tweed also gets in on the April action with activities and entertainment for kids every Wednesday and Sunday, including giant outdoor games, roving performers, costume characters and bubble shows.

GOOD FUN: Kobe Diamond from Tugun has fun on the jumping castle at Club Banora. Contributed

Find the full program of April games and activities at www.twintowns.com.au.

Movie nights

Bring the whole family along for movie nights at Club Banora from 6pm: