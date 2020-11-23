Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

School in lockdown after teen stabbed

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Nov 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

 

A police operation was under way at a Parramatta high school on Monday morning after reports a teen was stabbed.

Police were called to Arthur Phillip High School at 8.30am.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with wounds in his arm and back, an NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.

A crime scene was established at the school and police were searching the surroundings.

Shortly before 9.30am, no arrests had been made.

Four paramedic crews were sent to the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Helicopter footage from Channel 7 showed the boy being wheeled off the ambulance into the emergency ward at the hospital.

The boy's condition was unknown.

Originally published as School in lockdown after teen stabbed

More Stories

arthur phillip high school crime incident parramatta stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW virus rules to change tonight

        NSW virus rules to change tonight

        News NSW will ease a range of coronavirus rules from midnight tonight that will impact businesses, where people can travel and outdoor events.

        Gladys blasts Qld border stance: ‘They make stuff up’

        Premium Content Gladys blasts Qld border stance: ‘They make stuff up’

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian makes an extraordinary border blast

        Titans assistant coach in alleged drug bust

        Premium Content Titans assistant coach in alleged drug bust

        Crime Gold Coast Titans Assistant Coach and former NRL player Michael Gordon has been...

        7 arrested as Tweed/Byron police execute major drug bust

        Premium Content 7 arrested as Tweed/Byron police execute major drug bust

        News Police have ‘significantly disrupted’ illicit drug supply chain as Schoolies starts...