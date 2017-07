A GROUP of teenagers allegedly went on a vandalism spree that included forcing their way into a school, a scout hall and a council information centre in Murwillumbah before smashing windows.

Police caught and detained four 14-year-olds following the attacks that happened between 6pm on June 30 and 11.30am on July 1.

They were held at Murwillumbah Police Station until their parents collected them.

Police are continuing their investigation.