Schoolboys shine in Australian champs at Cudgen

THE next wave of rugby league superstars lit up the Tweed at the Australian Schoolboys Rugby League Championships in Cudgen this week.

NSW Combined Catholic Colleges is officially the best schoolboys team in the country after defeating the NSW Combined High Schools side in the final today at Ned Byrne Field.

BLUE BOLT: NSW Combined High Schools player Bradman Best shows his Queensland opponents a clean pair of heels on Wednesday during the Australian Schoolboys Rugby League Championships at Ned Byrne Field. Scott Powick

NSWCCC took out the contest 24-18, mirroring the pool clash between the sides on Tuesday when NSWCCC defeated NSWCHC 30-22.

The championships, which were held in Kingscliff for the first time since 1998, hosted six teams: the two finalists, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Secondary School, ACT and Combined Affiliated States (Victoria, Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia).

The championships kicked-off last Sunday, with seven games played in total across the tournament.

No team went through undefeated, such was the quality of the competition.

Stand-out players across the championships were NSWCHS fullback, and Newcastle Knights member, Star To'a, NSWCCC halfback Jock Madden and Tom Deardon and Juwain Complain, both from Palm Beach-Currumbin.

The championships not only crowns a national champion but also serves as try-outs for the 22-man Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League squad that will travel to England for a five-game series in November.

Jassn Saab participates in the first Australian Schoolboys Rugby League Championships in the Tweed since 1998. Scott Powick

Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League president Anthony Lanskey said this year's championships were as good as it gets.

"These are the very best players in Australia and it's been a very even championships,” he said.

"The Cudgen community has been absolutely outstanding.

"The facilities are wonderful and the club has bent over backwards to accommodate these championships.”