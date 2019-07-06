Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Schoolgirl missing for two weeks

6th Jul 2019 3:31 PM

A FATHER dropped his 14-year-old daughter to school a fortnight ago, and she hasn't been seen since - sparking an appeal by police to help find her.

The Kelso girl was last seen by her father when he dropped her to Kirwan State High School about 8.30am on Friday, June 21.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 150cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.

 

The girl was last seen wearing a Kirwan State High School uniform, black and red school jumper, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

missing queensland

Top Stories

    Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    premium_icon Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    Council News "The Greens are arguing about a hospital. What are they on about?”

    The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    premium_icon The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    Food & Entertainment And they've even shared some delicious recipes to make at home.

    Premiers still have injury worries

    premium_icon Premiers still have injury worries

    Rugby League The defending premiers will be aiming to maintain fourth spot

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time