Why Schoolies are getting arrested

DRUG possession has remained the most common cause of charges at Schoolies after another wet night in the party precinct.

Police overnight arrested 17 school leavers on 29 offences, primary for drug possession.

Of those, 16 were male while one was female.

A further 16 schoolies were given liquor infringement notices.

Police also arrested seven non school-leavers on eight charges of public nuisance and drug use.

Police said they were generally pleased with the behaviour of the large Surfers Paradise crowd despite the arrests.

Schoolies hanging in Surfers Paradise last night. Picture Mike Batterham

So far this year there have been 36 schoolies arrested.