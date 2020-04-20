Tweed schools' $120m upgrade about to kick off

Concept designs for Tweed Heads Public School upgrade which will deliver nine new permanent classrooms, a new library and new out of school hours care facilities and improved playground space. Pictures: Supplied.

Concept designs for Tweed Heads Public School upgrade which will deliver nine new permanent classrooms, a new library and new out of school hours care facilities and improved playground space. Pictures: Supplied.

WORK on the $120 million upgrade of four Tweed schools is closer to starting.

Evolve Constructions was last week awarded the early works construction contract.

The upgrade will involve Tweed Heads South Public School, Tweed River High School, Kingscliff Public School and Kingscliff High School.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the contract for the early works signified the next milestone in the multimillion-dollar upgrades which would deliver permanent new classrooms and refurbished facilities to each of the four schools.

Concept designs for Tweed Heads Public School upgrade which will deliver nine new permanent classrooms, a new library and new out of school hours care facilities and improved playground space.

"Tweed Heads and Kingscliff are important, growing regional centres, so I'm very pleased the NSW Government is prioritising the educational needs of our young people," Mr Provest said.

"These upgrades provide our local business community with the opportunity to provide skills and services that further build the capability and strength of our communities, while improving economic growth for the region."

The upgrades are due to be finished by the end of 2021.

Concept designs for the Tweed River High School upgrade which includes a new library, three new science labs and two new classrooms, extension of the technology and applied studies building and hospital teaching area, and upgrade of canteen.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the upgrades at the Tweed and Kingscliff schools demonstrated the NSW Government's commitment to regional students and teachers.

"I'm proud that these major upgrades will benefit the north coast communities for years to come," Ms Mitchell said.

"These upgrades will showcase to the region our commitment to building educational infrastructure where design, engineering, technology and pedagogy intersect to deliver innovative learning outcomes for these communities."

The early works are due to be finished by the end of June to deliver a new canteen and extension of the hall at Kingscliff Public School.

A new purpose-built sports pavilion at Kingscliff High School, a new canteen and school entrance at Tweed Heads South Public School and an upgrade to the canteen and landscaping at Tweed River High School are also included.