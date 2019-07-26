Schools urged to apply for funding

REMOVED: A Warwick mother has decided home schooling is the only option to protect her younger children from the relentless torrent of bullying that drove her son from the town and family he loved.

FEDERAL MP Justine Elliot is encouraging primary, secondary and combined schools from both government and non-government sectors to apply for funding under the Commonwealth's Local Schools Community Fund.

"Our Local Schools Community Fund will deliver funding across the Richmond electorate for educational projects that will improve and enhance the local school community and contribute to the learning experience of our children,” Mrs Elliot said.

The Local Schools Community Fund is open to all schools including government, Catholic and independent - to benefit students and their school community through the provision of equipment, upgrades or programs at the local school level.

"Local schools will be able to apply for funding from $1000 up to a maximum of $20,000,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Only one application per school campus will be considered for funding, so it's important that the project delivers a real benefit for their local school community.”

Mrs Elliot said examples of eligible projects that schools may wish to seek funding for under the program could include small-scale extensions or classroom refurbishments, upgrades to school grounds including shade structures and play equipment, the purchasing of computer or ICT equipment, library resources, sporting equipment, airconditioning, or mental health and counselling services.

"I look forward to working with local schools to ensure we secure essential funding for important educational projects and I encourage schools interested in applying for funding to contact my office on 0755234371 to discuss projects,” she said.

Applications will be assessed against the Programme Guidelines by the Department of Education and schools need to notify their approved authority before applying.

Applications open on July 25, and need to be submitted through the Department of Education's SchoolsHUB portal at schools.education .gov.au by 5pm on September 30.

Schools are encouraged to check the Programme Guidelines for their eligibility and applicants are encouraged to read the Frequently Asked Questions, available on the Department of Education's website, education.gov.au

/local-schools-community-fund.