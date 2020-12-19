ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

PM visits Lismore to meet SES and get a briefing on the storm and flood damage on the Northern Rivers. Photo: Alison Paterson

BETWEEN flash flooding and last minute Christmas shopping, it’s been a big week on the Northern Rivers and that’s even before the Prime Minister showed up.

Following flash flooding in Lismore on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited the SES control centre in Goonellabah on Thursday to announce national emergency relief funding.

The area was declared a natural disaster zone after what Lismore City Council estimates could be more than $15 million worth of damage was caused by the flooding in the CBD and outlying areas.

With the most powerful politician in the country in our own backyard, we asked our readers if they got the chance what would they say to ScoMo.

And those answers didn’t disappoint, with a few themes emerging:

Lismore City Council

Kay O'Malley said “make sure he travels along the roads that LCC have neglected and damaged for the past 20 years”.

Shay James G: “Check out the potholes.”

Madison Parker: “Should bring him here when the drains are “empty” so he can see all the debris that is constantly neglected by the council after each flood.”

Crystal Lea Wharton: Fire the council or at least start holding them accountable for neglecting this town

Sean Copper: I’d like to say can you please sack our useless council and get us a better lots please, maybe some that are focused on roads and infrastructure.

Climate change:

Julian Pricedo: “Do something about the climate emergency.”

Joanne Freney: Climate change, bushfire, COVID-19 and now floods … with one disaster after the next, are you enjoying being PM?”

The northern lane of Wyrallah Rd was closed after floodwaters have risen to threaten shops. Picture: Alison Paterson

China.

Ju De: “Good job for stuffing our trade relationship with China.”

Julia Smith: “Sever our ties with China.”

But some people weren’t happy ScoMo came at all, with many believing it was purely for a photo opportunity.