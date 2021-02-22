Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Scott Morrison extends lead as preferred PM: Newspoll
Politics

ScoMo’s approval ratings soar

by Finn McHugh
22nd Feb 2021 9:47 AM

Scott Morrison has surged to his highest approval rating since becoming prime minister as the country prepares for its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A Newspoll conducted for The Australian shows Mr Morrison consolidating his dominant position as Australians' preferred leader after weeks of speculation over Anthony Albanese's Labor leadership.

Mr Morrison extended his lead over Mr Albanese to 61-26 as preferred prime minister, the biggest gap between the pair since August.

Approval of Mr Morrison's performance as leader climbed to its highest point since he became prime minister, rising one point to 64 per cent.

But the polling does not factor in the impact of his government's much criticised handling of Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins' rape allegation

Community Newsletter SignUp

RELATED: Higgins requests to reopen police investigation into alleged rape

Scott Morrison has extended his dominant lead as preferred prime minister. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Scott Morrison has extended his dominant lead as preferred prime minister. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Mr Albanese's net approval rating (minus 7) slumped to its lowest point since November and its joint lowest since becoming Labor leader.

His satisfaction rate dropped three points to 38 per cent, while 45 per cent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with his performance.

It came despite Labor and the Coalition remaining locked in a 50-50 battle on a two-party preferred basis and with the opposition's primary vote climbing slightly to 37 per cent.

The Coalition recorded a 42 per cent primary vote. Labor's five-point deficit was its tightest since August.

Support for the Greens (10 per cent) and One Nation (3 per cent) remained steady, while other independents held an 8 per cent primary vote collectively.

 

Originally published as ScoMo's approval ratings soar

Anthony Albanese’s approval rating has slumped despite an upturn for Labor. Picture: Newscorp Sunday Telegraph / Gaye Gerard
Anthony Albanese’s approval rating has slumped despite an upturn for Labor. Picture: Newscorp Sunday Telegraph / Gaye Gerard

More Stories

Show More
anthony albanese approval rating brittany higgins coronavirus editors picks politics rape allegation scott morrison vaccine

Just In

    Origin makes an MCG comeback

    Origin makes an MCG comeback
    • 22nd Feb 2021 10:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        Premium Content One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        News A German journalist talks about meeting the Strobel family, and their anguish over Simone’s death.

        Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Premium Content Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Health COVID-19 vaccinations: How these 20 jab recipients made history

        Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        Premium Content Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        News He had a prescription, but went to a Nimbin street dealer instead

        Aussie homeowners are happiest of all time

        Aussie homeowners are happiest of all time

        Property See where Australia's happiest vendors are.