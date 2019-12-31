Scorcher puts fizzle on fireworks for New Year’s Eve

A combination of warm weather and next to no chance of rain has Tweed police urging residents to refrain from lighting fireworks this New Year’s Eve. Picture: DAVID MARTINELLI.

A combination of warm weather and next to no chance of rain has Tweed police urging residents to refrain from lighting fireworks this New Year’s Eve. Picture: DAVID MARTINELLI.

A COMBINATION of warm weather and next to no chance of rain has Tweed police urging residents to refrain from lighting fireworks this New Year’s Eve.

Tweed-Byron Police District Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs asked residents to be mindful of the weather conditions which has most of the state in a catastrophic fire condition.

“There’s no fireworks at Tweed or Banora this year, obviously the weather has assisted with that,” Insp Arthurs said.

“We are asking residents to either enjoy watching the fireworks on TV, or up the Coast at Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise.”

Insp Arthurs said there would also be an increased police presence on the Tweed to ensure the region had a safe New Year.

“Tweed-Byron Police District will have assistance from the public riot squad and the Western Region Support Group to ensure everyone has a safe and a great New Year,” he said.

It will be a hot start to 2020 on the Tweed with the mercury set to rise both on the coast and inland

Bureau of Meteorology manager of weather services NSW Mike Funnel said Tweed will hit 29 degrees while Murwillumbah will be even hotter.

“There will be the classic afternoon sea breezes, becoming light into the evening, and next to no chance of rain.

“Murwillumbah can expect a top of 31 to 32 degrees with winds still pushing in from the northeast.”