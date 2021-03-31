Score a free coffee for doing the right thing while driving

Tweed Byron Police will be handing out coffee vouchers to drivers who blow zero at RBTs.

Zarraffa's Coffee South Tweed and New South Wales Police have teamed up this Easter to help encourage road safety.

Zarraffa's will be handing out 1000 free coffees for those who blow 0.00 when they are stopped at a roadside breathalyser during the Easter school holidays.

Zarraffa's Coffee Franchisee Melissa Sanagan said as a drive-through business they wanted to do their part to support positive road safety messaging.

"It's been a tough year for everyone," Mrs Sanagan said.

"This is an initiative that combines support for our community, as well as assisting a driver safety initiative."

The coffee shop supported frontline workers during COVID-19 closures and continues to offer those workers complimentary upgrades on all drinks.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to support our local community and this is the next way

that we can give back," Mrs Sanagan said

"Our drive-through keeps people moving on with their day with great coffee and the NSW Police campaign ticked all the boxes for us in promoting positive behaviours on the road."

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Senior Sergeant Chad George said with pubs and clubs open NSW Police would continue roadside breath testing.

"This is a really positive way we can remind drivers about their responsibilities on the road," Senior Sergeant George said.

"The 'Fatal Five' (speeding, drink/drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue and distraction) on the roads don't ever go away.

"This is a great relationship with Zarraffa's Coffee South Tweed to be able to reward positive behaviour on the roads."