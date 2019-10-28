Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radiologist Denise Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts to Matthew Holberton, his new girlfriend and their family members.
Radiologist Denise Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts to Matthew Holberton, his new girlfriend and their family members.
Crime

Scorned doctor admits to harassing Tinder date

by AAP
28th Oct 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A scorned doctor accused of sending thousands of messages to her former Tinder date and his loved ones has pleaded guilty to four harassment-related offences.

Denise Jane Lee was due to face a five-day hearing in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday but, after hours of negotiations between her lawyer and the prosecutor, she admitted four of 10 charges.

Denise Lee pleaded guilty to four offences. Picture: Monique Harmer.
Denise Lee pleaded guilty to four offences. Picture: Monique Harmer.

The 40-year-old radiologist, who was arrested in February 2017, pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service in 2015 to harass or menace or offend and one count of intimidation.

Police prosecutor Amin Assaad withdrew the remaining six charges of using a carriage service, intimidation and contravening an AVO.

Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts to Matthew Holberton, his new girlfriend and their family members.

Magistrate Michael Barko earlier in October refused a defence application for the charges to be dismissed on mental health grounds.

The parties will now prepare an agreed statement of facts with the case listed for a directions hearing on Tuesday.

Denise Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts. Picture: Adam Yip
Denise Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts. Picture: Adam Yip

More Stories

court crime doctor denise lee harrasment tinder

Top Stories

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime POLICE found 68 marijuana plants growing underground in shipping containers just metres from a retiree couple's house.

    Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    premium_icon Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    News Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they...

    COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    premium_icon COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    Offbeat Evidence submitted to coronial inquiry answers key question

    Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

    premium_icon Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

    News A proposed meeting to discuss the alleged health affects of the 5G network will not...