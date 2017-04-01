Scottish football giant links with GC club

A POWERHOUSE of world football has linked up with a Gold Coast club to forge an official partnership.

Reigning Scottish Premier League champions Celtic Football Club and Nerang Football Club announced the sister-club partnership this week, aimed at fostering and developing elite junior talent.

The move comes on the back of English Premier League giant Liverpool setting up a Lismore based academy in 2016, catering to the Northern Rivers.

Tweed's next generation of soccer players can benefit from the move, which kicks-off with a coaching clinic staffed by world-class Celtic FC coaches over the Easter school holidays

Director of the Academy of Football Australia Gary Scott said the partnership would offer a rare chance for juniors to learn to play the Celtic way.

"They (told) us that they are on the lookout for future Champion's League (UEFA) players, not just first division players, (but) players who can take it to that level,” he said.

Scott said local juniors from all clubs were welcome to attend next week's clinic.

The new partnership is a significant coup for the region, with Nerang being the only Queensland club to secure a Celtic Academy deal.

Celtic's Soccer Academy manager Tony Massie said the relationship was an exciting opportunity for both clubs.

"We're delighted to add Nerang Soccer Club to our International Partnership Program. It emphasises our commitment to building relationships across the globe,” he said.

"We look forward to having our coaches support the venture, and to seeing the partnership grow over time.”

Celtic are one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the sport's history.