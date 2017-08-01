SCU releases sexual assault, harassment figures

Southern Cross University has released data on sexual assault and sexual harassment on campus.

A REPORT exposing the number of sexual assaults at Southern Cross University has been labelled as "unacceptable” by its Vice Chancellor.

The report released earlier today revealed seven SCU students were sexually assaulted at university between 2015 and 2016.

The university, which has campuses at the Gold Coast Airport, Lismore and Coffs Harbour, released the data following the release of the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) 'Change the Course: National Report on Sexual Assault and Harassment at Australian Universities', which collected data from 39 universities.

SCU's report revealed that 2.6% of 254 survey respondents (or 6.6 people) experienced sexual assault in a 'university setting' in 2015 or 2016, 1% above the national average, according to the AHRC report.

The SCU survey also revealed 17% of 254 survey respondents experienced sexual harassment at university in 2016, compared to 21%, or one in five of survey respondents reported in the AHRC report.

SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the results of both reports were "unflinching and confronting”.

"It is simply unacceptable that this has occurred,” Mr Shoemaker said.

"On behalf of Southern Cross University, I want to apologise without reservation to all of those persons under our care who have experienced sexual assault or harassment.

"Every case of sexual assault or harassment is one too many.

"We have the potential to shape change, both in our own university communities and across society, and we will do so.

"Sexual assault is a crime. Sexual harassment is never OK. At Southern Cross University, we will listen - and we will act.”

The AHRC report 'presents the results of the largest-ever national survey of Australian university students on sexual harassment and sexual assault.

SCU Victims of sexual assault or harassment have been encouraged to visit available at www.scu.edu.au/help

The full results for Southern Cross University are available via the website www.scu.edu.au/vc - Respect.Now.Always.

If anything in this story has affected or distressed you, you can contact the following support services: