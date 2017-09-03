Seafarers remembered in Point Danger monument service

A wreath is laid at the Dedication of the Monument to all Seafarers at Point Danger on Sunday.

A PERMANENT memorial to all seafarers two and-a-half years in the making was dedicated at Point Danger on International Merchant Navy Day on Sunday.

Members of the SEQ Vindicatrix and MN Mariners Association, who raised $25,000 to have the monument erected, were on hand with seafarers, their families and dignitaries as flags were lowered to half-mast to honour the more than 100,000 merchant mariners who have died since 1788.

Once consigned to Davy Jones's locker, treasures of the sea rarely rise to reveal their stories on land again, but a bow anchor retrieved from the SS Alberta off Point Danger in 1990 found its final resting place as monument's centrepiece, which was dedicated by Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey AC.

"The memorial's central anchor is a powerful reminder of the perils awaiting those who venture beyond our shores, but the memorial also stands as the spirit of service and recognition,” Gov de Jersey said.

"We owe a tangible debt to seafarers and merchant sailors, they are the seniors of the trade which has made our nation prosper. For without their labour, both in peace time and in war, the trade of goods on which our society depends would grind to a halt.

"We now have a dignified and fitting memorial through which we can channel our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of merchant sailors.”

The anchor's shank has been placed to guide viewers' eyes out to sea, leading directly to the point where the SS Alberta met its demise off Sunderland Reef 137 years ago.

Sitting beside it is the Alberta's recovered ship bell, which poignantly sounded the watch for those in attendance during the dedication.

MN Mariners Association president Brian Hunt paid tribute to the Merchant Navy, the fourth arm of her Majesty's forces, but also, the largely "forgotten service”.

Mr Hunt, who joined the service in 1951 and trained in the catering department, urged everyone in attendance to remember all the men and women who plied their trade on the sea, including some 40,000 who died in the Second World War.

"September 3 also marks the first day of the Second World War - the first casualties of (the war) were merchant seamen, and they were also the last to die in the Second World War,” he said.

"Merchant seaman are seen to be serving in all theatres of war.”

The Governor called on the younger generation to ensure the memory of those whose experiences are consigned to the annals of history are never forgotten.

"Seafaring is deeply embedded in our common culture, and with great respect, I acknowledge the contribution of older Australians. I want to also acknowledge the younger members of our society,” Gov de Jersey said.

"It's so important that younger people are involved in these events to insure the continuity of the message, and the memories are preserved.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of the south-east branch of this organisation (MN Mariners Association), we now have a dignified and fitting memorial through which we can channel our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of merchant sailors.

"Through your combined efforts, you've given public prominence to a legacy so vital to secure our prosperity; may they no longer be the forgotten service.”

The Point Danger monument also had the involvement of local tradespeople and the Gold Coast City Council, Gary Fidler Architect, Boyds Bay Group builders, Palmer Flags, Chris Morrissey Tiling and Neumanns of Currumbin, who restored the anchor.