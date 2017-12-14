Seagrass discovery delays boardwalk restoration

Anchorage residents protesting the closure of the boardwalk in October 2016 due to safety concerns. More than a year later and they are still waiting for restorative work to start.

UPGRADES to the Anchorage Island boardwalk have been put on hold after the discovery of a large seagrass bed near the structure.

Tweed Shire Council alerted residents about the construction delay after consulting with NSW Fisheries over possible environmental impacts to the seagrass.

Residents lobbied hard for the boardwalk to be restored after it was permanently closed by the council in July last year due to structural damage and safety concerns.

Restoration was assured after funding was announced by Tweed MP Geoff Provest in June, with construction expected to begin before the end of the year.

But residents have now been informed construction might not be begin until July 2018 - two years after its original closure.

Save Our Boardwalk community group secretary Richard Murray said he was disappointed by the delay and believed council should have known about potential issues ahead of time.

"This should not have happened,” Mr Murray said.

"I hate to think any government department are slack but I think they could have made a bigger effort to get it sorted out.”

Mr Murray said the group, which will be meeting with the council before Christmas, aims to "keep the pressure on” to make sure the project goes ahead.

"There seems to be a delay in the progress of the rebuilding of the boardwalk and getting the acquired permissions from the Department of Fisheries have been slow because there's some seagrass beds there,” he said.

"Needless to say, everyone's disappointed about that. They had hoped to start the project before Christmas but that's not likely to happen.”