Seagulls and Burleigh to clash on virtual field

VIRTUAL FOOTY: Tweed Seagulls Luke Jurd will have the controller in his hands when he takes on Burleigh's Sami Sauiluma in the Intrust Super Cup E-sports Challenge tomorrow evening. The game will be called by Channel 9's Peter Psaltis and is free for league fans to watch on the Intrust Super Cup Facebook page at 7pm. Picture: Supplied.

VIRTUAL FOOTY: Tweed Seagulls Luke Jurd will have the controller in his hands when he takes on Burleigh's Sami Sauiluma in the Intrust Super Cup E-sports Challenge tomorrow evening. The game will be called by Channel 9's Peter Psaltis and is free for league fans to watch on the Intrust Super Cup Facebook page at 7pm. Picture: Supplied.

THE Intrust Super Cup is back!

Well kind of, but in a way we've never seen it before.

The Tweed Seagulls have shown their skills on the playing field but now they are being put to the test on a virtual field.

Tomorrow evening, tune in to watch Tweed Seagulls halfback Luke Jurd go head to head against Burleigh Bears winger Sami Sauiluma in the Intrust Super Cup E-sports Challenge.

The E-sports Challenge sees players from nine Cup teams, and a Maroons legend, go head-to-head each week on Rugby League Live 4 on PlayStation, with legendary commentator Peter Psaltis calling all the games.

And it's already proven to be a real hit with footy fans with over 100,000 viewers watching it online in the first two weeks of competition.

"With the unfortunate cancellation of the Intrust Super Cup for 2020, we believe the Intrust Super Cup E Sports Challenge is a great way to engage our fans, provide opportunities for our clubs, players and fans to continue to be engaged with the Intrust Super Cup Competition, with the additional scope to generate a new audience," Queensland Rugby League's, Senior Sponsorships Manager, Lou Gardner said.

"The competition also provides awareness and engagement opportunities for competition and club sponsors which is paramount at this challenging time,"

Unfortunately for Luke Jurd he hasn't proved to be as good with the PS4 controller in his hands as he is with a footy.

He's had a tough start to the comp, going down 0-30 in the first game against Ipswich Jets, centre Shar Walden and although showing some positive signs of improvement in his second match up against Sunshine Coast Falcons, half Jack Wright last weekend, he lost the hard fought game 10-18 in the end.

However, Jurd is determined to claim victory in his final match up tomorrow before he hands over the reins to hooker Brent Woolf for next week's match-up.

"You can't replace playing the game but this competition is as close as you can get. Once you get involved it becomes competitive and it is a game of skill and strategy," Jurd said.

"Playing Burleigh brings a special edge to this game. The rivalry between the two clubs is so intense that any win against the Bears is a cause for celebration.

"There will be some pre-match nerves as all the boys will be watching and putting pressure on me to win - whoever gets up will definitely have bragging rights until we get the chance to return to the field."

E-sports Challenge Overview: