Seagulls are in the Wright position

RUGBY LEAGUE: From coaching at the highest level, Tweed Seagulls Women's coach Kelvin Wright is finding plenty of joy in his new role.

The head coach of the Tweed side for their inaugural season, Wright has had a full pre-season to prepare his charges for there first trial game next weekend.

Wright was announced as coach back in October, a coup for the club nabbing the coach of the New Zealand Women's national side.

He said he has thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of starting a rugby league team from scratch.

"The numbers are growing (at training) and everyone is learning so the standard is getting better every week,” Wright said.

"On the field we have started from scratch and we have focused on fundamental skills.

"As much as it is challenging, it is very exciting and rewarding.

"You are teaching players new skills, so you see progress really fast.”

The Seagulls boss said he has seen plenty of progression within the playing unit.

He said all players have developed considerably, both as individuals and as a team.

While the Seagulls are yet to play a competitive fixture, Wright said he believes this side has the ability to turn heads this season.

"I probably have some high expectations with the players we have,” he said.

"Some of the players I don't think realise how good we are going.

"If we are competitive and giving ourselves a chance to win each week that would be a successful season.”

Wright said the club is building a new culture which Seagulls enforcer CJ Sims has bought into.

Sims Wright's guidance has made the team believe they can have immediate success in this year's competition.

I think "Kelvin's experience, especially his experience with female (rugby league) has really helped with the girls that are inexperienced,” she said.

"He is getting them on-board and they are really buying into the ideas we have for the team and how well we came perform this year.”