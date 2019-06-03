Seagulls becoming a pleasure to watch

TRY TIME: Ioane Seiuli (with the ball) was one of the seven different try scorers for the Seagulls last weekend.

TRY TIME: Ioane Seiuli (with the ball) was one of the seven different try scorers for the Seagulls last weekend. SMP IMages

RUGBY LEAGUE: If the 13 other Intrust Super Cup teams hadn't noticed Tweed yet, they certainly would have after their performance against Souths Logan Magpies.

Tweed were at their devastating best in the second half of their round 12 clash at Piggabeen on Sunday, taking a modest 16-8 half-time lead then stretching out to a commanding victory.

The Seagulls crossed the chalk eight times in the 42-8 win, with seven different try scorers to keep them fourth on the table.

Tweed's display of crisp attack - coupled with what has been a mostly staunch defence this season - will have fans thinking of big things come the end of the season.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said after his side's victory, the whole coaching staff had been putting in hard work with the players to build their attacking games.

"Our backs' coach Darryl Fisher has been working with the outside backs on footwork which has helped around finishing off opportunities particularly with a player like Ryland Jacobs,” he said.

"Our confidence is definitely high at the moment but Souths' defence hasn't been great and will be a much bigger challenge against undefeated (Sunshine Coast) Falcons.”

That match with the Falcons will be this Sunday at Piggabeen, and is shaping up to be one of the games of the season.

The Falcons are coming off an impressive win last weekend against Burleigh, to remain unblemished at the top of the Intrust Super Cup.

Kick-off for the round 13 clash will be at 2pm.