Seagulls bolstered by ISC stock ahead of final

WIN OR GO HOME: The Seagulls take on Tugun this Saturday in an A-Grade elimination final. Alix Sweeney / News Ltd

THE Tweed Seagulls are set to welcome back three ISC players to the club's Gold Coast Rugby League A-Grade team ahead of a critical elimination final against Tugun this Saturday at Piggabeen.

Halfback Rex Johnson, lock Kirk Murphy and centre Shaun Carney join Kody Parsons to make a formidable quartet of ISC talent, giving Tweed its strongest squad in months.

The Seagulls finished the season in third position with 11 wins and six losses, playing Tugun three times throughout.

The first clash was a 26-18 win to Tweed, the second saw Tugun win 17-16 on the back of a field goal and the third clash produced a 32-18 Tugun win, when the Seagulls had only one man on the bench for most of the game.

The inclusion of halfback Rex Johnson should be key for the Seagulls, with the team's completion rate and game management suffering in recent weeks in his absence.

Tweed lost 37-16 to Runaway Bay last week in the first week of the finals, a week after going down to them 32-16 in the last round. In the loss, Tweed completed just 10 of 28 sets, gave Runaway Bay six seven-tackle sets by kicking dead and were penalised 12-4.

No team can win with that little possession, but the injection of four ISC players will be a big boost, with Talor Walters also in-line for a return if the Gulls get through to the preliminary final.

Seagulls vs Tugun

When: Saturday, September 1, 3pm

Where: Piggabeen Sports Complex