Seagulls cancel fireworks at Christmas event

Fireworks have been culled from the Seagulls Christmas celebrations.

IN LIGHT of the fire conditions in NSW, Seagulls at West Tweed Heads has announced fireworks planned for the club’s Christmas Carols night on Saturday, December 7, have been cancelled.

The event at the club grounds will still have an evening of entertainment including a pirate ship, jumping castle, two face painters and Santa.

Seagulls general manager Stuart Burrows said given the situation across the state, with the devastation from bush fires, Seagulls decided to cancel the fireworks display.

“We will be collecting donations for Fire Relief throughout the night, and you will get a say where the money goes,” Mr Burrows said.

“Seagulls have identified three charities we’d like to support and we will donate the first $5000.

“You can add to this tally on the night with gold coin donations for face painting and the jumping castle.

“Santa will also be taking photos for a gold coin donation.

“For every Fish ‘n Chips you buy in @ Lot Two restaurant, $1 will be added to the total.

“When you arrive, stop by reception to grab a token and drop it in the box of the charity you’d like to support.”

The charities are:

● NSW Rural Fire Services

● Salvation Army Disaster Appeal

● Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by these catastrophic fires, those who have lost their homes, their possessions, and those who are fighting tirelessly to battle them,” Mr Burrows said.

The Seagulls Christmas Carols night on Saturday, December 7, starts at 5pm.