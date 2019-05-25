Seagulls' chance to move up the ladder

ON THE MARCH: Tweed Seagulls have a chance to move up the Intrust Super Cup ladder this week.

ON THE MARCH: Tweed Seagulls have a chance to move up the Intrust Super Cup ladder this week. SMP IMages

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maintaining the momentum and confidence the Seagulls have is important at this time of the season, the coach says.

The Tweed side travels to Cairns to face the Northern Pride this afternoon at Barlow Park.

Tweed players are full of confidence, coming off an impressive win last week against the Tigers at Langlands Park.

While there is a significant gap between them on the ladder, Tweed coach Ben Woolf said the Pride were always a difficult challenge at home.

With the Seagulls currently in a log-jam in the middle of the Intrust Super Cup table, a win this weekend is vital, Woolf says.

"It is a very big game this week as a few of the teams around us are playing each other so there is a good opportunity to move on the ladder,” he said.

"Pride are always a tough task, particularly at home, and they have a lot of quality players so we are expecting a very tough game regardless of their form.”

Even with wins under their belt, the Seagulls have still been focusing on several aspects of their game at training.

While the side's defence has been a stand out regularly this year, their attack has been hit and miss at times.

Woolf said working on building pressure and consistency had been a major focus over the past week.

"Our big focus in attack has been building pressure and we have been very good at that in the last two games,” Woolf said.

"We showed against Norths we can score points and once we get more game time with Riley (Jacks) in the halves I think this will improve.

"We need to continue to control the ball build pressure and back our defence.”

Kick-off for the round 11 clash between Northern Pride and Tweed Seagulls will be this afternoon at 4pm.