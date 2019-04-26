Seagulls colts rested and ready

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Seagulls under-20s have had a week off and are expected to be well prepared for their clash in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

The Colts will play the curtain raiser to the Intrust Super Cup this Sunday against the Ipswich Jets.

The Seagulls sit in sixth after six rounds of the competition, with three wins and one draw.

Their last outing was an impressive 16-10 win against the Cutters in Mackay.

Their opponents sit way down in 12th, however Seagulls coach Matt King said his side would be well prepared for a tough contest.

"The Jets tend to play a different style of game which we will need to focus on," King said.

"I gave the boys the previous week off, so this week we have been refocusing, going through our plays and focusing on our game."

King said he has been impressed with the camaraderie of his chargers, believing their is a "brotherhood" amongst the team which he says is reflected on the field.

There have been some consistency issues in the opening six rounds, which the Tweed coach says his side have been working on heading into the middle-part of the year.

"Decision making has hurt us, but the boys are learning really well and are slowly building and getting better each week," King said.

Kick-off for the the Colts game will be at 12.15pm at Piggabeen Sports Complex.