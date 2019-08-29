Seagulls’ extra wing given them flight

MOVING Talor Walters from fullback to the wing might be the tactical move of the Intrust Super Cup in 2019.

Tweed had struggled at points throughout the season to put up competitive numbers on the scoreboard, often squandering golden opportunities in attack.

But once Seagulls coach Ben Woolf made the call to put his most electrifying playing on the flank, the tries began to rack up.

Walters has crossed the chalk eight times in his five games on the wing and shapes to be a vital weapon in the Seagulls finals campaign.

“I am trying my best to get involved and stay in the game as much as possible,” Walters said ahead of Tweed’s round 23 clash with Northern Pride on Saturday.

“It is a different game style on the wing and I am enjoying it.

“I am straight up trying to do my best for the team and do what is necessary as a winger and help the team out where I can.”

Walters scored a hat-trick of tries last weekend in the Seagulls 22-point win over Souths Logan.

He is in a rich vein of form which has coincided with the consistent halves pairing of Ash Taylor and Luke Jurd.

Along with the inclusion of ball-playing fullback, Lindon McGrady, Walters says he is benefiting from a backline which is finding form at the right time of the season.

“I reckon it comes down to our combinations getting more time together and getting into a rhythm,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity to play with someone as high-calibre as Ash (Taylor).

“He knows how to read the game and put people through holes.”

The equation for the Seagulls this weekend is simple — if they defeat Northern Pride they will host Redcliffe in the first week of the finals.

A loss will leave them vulnerable to dropping to seventh on the ladder and having to travel to Redcliffe for the elimination finals against a red-hot Dolphins.

“It has been in the back of our mind since the Ipswich Jets (round 20) game that playing at home is definitely an advantage,” Walters said.

“That has been driven by our coaching staff.”

Tweed will play Northern Pride at Piggabeen Sports Complex at 4pm on Saturday.