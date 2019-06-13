Seagulls face tough PNG test

TOUGH TEST: Tweed Seagulls defeated the Hunters in their round one Intrust Super Cup game this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Following their tough loss to the competition front runners, the Seagulls travel across the seas for their Intrust Super Cup fixture this Sunday.

The Seagulls will play the PNG Hunters, in a game which will test the resilience of the Tweed side.

Tweed got the better of the Hunters in the opening game of the season at Piggabeen, and on paper should be odds on favourites this weekend.

Coach Ben Woolf said his side would need to be at their best to avoid falling to consecutive losses.

"It is important to bounce back with a good performance,” Woolf said.

"It is always a tough trip so we will have to be on our game.”

The Tweed coach said his side have taken plenty of lessons from their 36-point loss to the Sunshine Coast Falcons last weekend.

"Ball control and patience were the big lessons,” he said.

Kick-off for the clash will be at 3pm at Oil Search National Football Stadium.