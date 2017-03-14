28°
News

Seagulls fall in Mackay

Madolyn Peters
| 14th Mar 2017 10:15 AM
Yamba Bowie celebrates with the QCCS Mackay Cutters after defeating Tweed Head Seagulls 38-6 on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Yamba Bowie celebrates with the QCCS Mackay Cutters after defeating Tweed Head Seagulls 38-6 on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Madolyn Peters

BB Print Stadium was lit up with smiles after the QCCS Mackay Cutters secured their first win of the Intrust Super Cup season on Saturday night.

And the biggest grin was coming from a beaming coach Steve Sheppard.

"The dressing rooms were pretty excited and so they should be, they have worked hard for this,” he said.

The inclusion of Andrew Davey lifted the team and they thrashed Tweed Heads Seagulls 38-6 in front of a roaring home crowd.

Davey said after an unfortunate year last season, the Cutters have more direction coming off the back of an intense pre-season.

"Obviously our pre-season camp has really instilled a lot of confidence in the side,” he said.

"I'm quite confident our team can do a lot of damage in this competition this year.

"The team feels really good and not just from the win.”

Davey said there's always going to be things to improve on, but he was happy with his performance and plans to step it up next weekend in Townsville.

Seagulls will loom to bounce back against Wynnum Manly at Ron Stark Oval, Stradbroke Island on Sunday.

QCCS Mackay Cutters defeated Tweed Head Seagulls 38-6.

Try scorers

Yamba BOWIE (10m)

Nathan SAUMALU (19m)

Aaron BOOTH (24m)

Yamba BOWIE (45m)

Jordan PEREIRA (48m)

Cooper BAMBLING (50m)

Braden UELE (79m)

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cutters intrust super cup mackay cutters mackay rugby league

