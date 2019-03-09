Seagulls fit and firing

READY TO PLAY: Tweed Seagulls will host the PNG Hunters at their home ground at Piggabeen at West Tweed in the opening round of the Intrust Super Cup on Sunday in what is expected to be a free flowing clash.

READY TO PLAY: Tweed Seagulls will host the PNG Hunters at their home ground at Piggabeen at West Tweed in the opening round of the Intrust Super Cup on Sunday in what is expected to be a free flowing clash. SMP IMAGES

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls 2019 campaign begins tomorrow at home as the aim to return to the semi finals this season.

The Seagulls first assignment is the PNG Hunters, who are also coming off a disappointing 2018.

The Seagulls have tasted success in their trial matches, and their coach Ben Woolfe believes his side are in a better position now than 12 months ago.

"I think we are in a better position physically across the park than we were last year,” Woolfe said.

"A lot of players have come back this pre-season fit and we have been able to move forward with our training quicker.

"We can see a number of players who have put in hard work.”

The Seagulls finished 11th last season, with nine wins and one draw from 23 fixtures.

The Tweed side has retained many of its players and coaching staff from 2018, something which is expected to help them move up the ladder.

"We have now had 12 months together so the players can get use to the structures we want to play in a defence and attack,” Woolfe said.

"I am feeling good - we have improved during the trial games and we are pretty excited for this week.”

There is plenty of excitement around the club with for the positional change of Lamar-Manuel-Liolevaue.

The barnstorming ball carrier looks set to be a regular in the centres, having placed most of last season in the second-row.

The Hunters have a strong supporters base and Tweed will be fielding three teams on Sunday which Woolfe believes should bring a large an boisterous crown to Piggabeen.

Action kicks off at Piggabeen with the Mal Meinga Cup between Tweed Seagulls and Western Mustangs at 11am, Colts at 12.30pm between Tweed and Western Mustangs and the ISC clash is at 2pm.