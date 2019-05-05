Seagulls fly in wet and wild game

TRY TIME: Tweed Seagulls players celebrate in the wet after scoring against Norths Devils at Piggabeen.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In horrid conditions Tweed has produced its best game of the season to down the Norths Devils at Piggabeen.

Heavy rain throughout the contest made ball control difficult, but stand out performances from Will Matthews impressed as did Riley Jacks and Lindon McGrady guided the Seagulls to a 36-8 win on Saturday.

Despite the terrible conditions, Tweed looked comfortable in attack.

Tweed had six different try scorers with McGrady showing his value with the boot, slotting six goals in the contest.

Coach Ben Woolf said after the game he was very happy with the team's performance.

"Played really well today, made minimal errors and combined well in attack to get points,” Woolf said.

"Was a tough game in periods and we had to defend our line for repeat sets on a number of occasions and did a great job.

"Our best performance of the year against a strong team.”

The Seagulls' next fixture will be away form home against the in-form Easts Tigers at Langlands park next Saturday.