Seagulls grind out tough win

Coach Ben Woolf said efforts like the one Leilani Latu (pictured) delivered against the Capras led to their victory. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said he was pleased his side was able to grind out an Intrust Super Cup victory in Rockhampton last weekend.

Coming off the back of their first loss of the season, the Seagulls raced out of the blocks and were never pegged back against the Central Queensland Capras.

Kody Parsons' two tries in the opening 11 minutes set up the 26-12 win for the Seagulls, who also had tries to Christian Hazard and Talor Walters.

Woolf said there was room for improvement, but he was happy his team came away with the victory.

"It was a good tough win - we started really well and our forwards rolled through them early,” Woolf said.

"Christian Hazzard and Lindon McGrady controlled the game well early with their kicking games.

"Errors crept in at the end of the first half and we lost momentum and they were able to score a try leading into half time as a result.

"The second half started much the same and they were able to continue to build pressure and got another try.”

Woolf highlighted the efforts of Cheyne Whitelaw, John Palavi and Leilani Latu, who he said really showed their worth in the victory.

The win has moved the Tweed side up to fifth on the Intrust Super Cup ladder after four rounds.

They are back at home at the Piggabeen Sports Complex this Sunday against Wynnum-Manly. Wynnum-Manly sit fourth on the ladder, defeating Mackay Cutters last weekend.