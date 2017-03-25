Seagulls grounded by Capras

Central Queensland Capras' Gavin Hiscox scores a try in the Round four Intrust Supercup Clash against Tweed Heads Seagulls at CBUS Stadium on Saturday night.

A TEN minute blitz wasn't enough to secure Tweed Heads their first Intrust Super Cup win of the season, with the side going down to Central Queensland 16-30 at Cbus Stadium on Saturday night.

Looking nervous on the big stage in a curtain-raiser to an NRL clash between Gold Coast and North Queensland, Tweed would be buoyed by a period of late dominance which dragged them back into the game.

Down 6-30 with ten minutes remaining, two late tries to Seagulls' winger Brady McGrady in the space of four minutes sparked a remarkable comeback as the Tweed side bridged the gap to just 12 points.

The Seagulls could have bridged the gap to just six, but a third try in five minutes was disallowed, with Tweed dropping the ball in the try zone.

The turnaround was a stark contrast to the majority of the match, where Tweed looked sapped of confidence after continual errors and turnovers, with the occasion seemingly getting the better of them.

Sam Meskell scores a try for Tweed Heads at Cbus Stadium on Saturday night. SMP IMAGES

After a much improved performance against Wynnum-Manly in Round three last Sunday, the Seagulls were hoping to continue their momentum.

But the Capras controlled the match from the outset, with Tweed costing themselves momentum through dropped balls and errors.

Jumping out of the blocks with a try to Tony Tumusa in just the fourth minute, the Capras looked the class side and threatened to run away with the match until Tweed's late charge.

Tumusa's kicking masterclass set up the victory, with the full-back converting four-out-of-five tries to end the night with 12 points.

Seagulls' highlight of the first half came in the 29th minute when after forcing a penalty, co-captain Sam Meskell crossed over for Tweed's first try.

Meskell took on two tacklers and forced the ball down between the posts to draw Seagulls within 8, before Michael Burgess' conversion dragged Tweed within six.

Meskell tried hard and led the side well, with Burgess' efforts in the half helping to spark Tweed's run, but unfortunately, they left their run too late.

Central Queensland 30: Tony Tumusa (4m), Gavin Hiscox (8m), Jack Kavanagh (41m), Maipele Morseau (52m), Ayden Cooper (65m). Conversions: Tony Tumusa (5m, 9m, 42m, 54m).

Tweed Heads 16: Samuel Meskell (29m), Brayden McGrady (70m, 74m). Conversions: Michael Burgess (30m, 74m)