Seagulls head north to hold onto home final

KEEP GOING: Tweed coach Ben Woolf is urging his team to keep their momentum going into the semi finals. PICTURE: Michael Doyle

TWEED can guarantee a home semi final if they win their reminding two games of the regular season.

The Seagulls travel to Brisbane this weekend to face Souths Logan, who are out of finals contention.

The Seagulls sealed their first finals appearance since 2014 with a win last week, and coach Ben Woolf said he wants his side to continue their good form into tomorrow afternoon’s clash.



“We have spoken about the importance of playing at home (in the finals),” Woolf said.

“It looks likely we will play Redcliffe so it would be an advantage to play them here.”

The Seagulls coach said the side was gaining in confidence with back-to-back victories.

He said his side was expecting no favours from Souths Logan this weekend, as they try to end their season on a winning note.

“The team is definitely feeling good,” he said.

“Last weekend’s game was an improvement again but we know Souths will be tough this week.”

The Seagulls have not been able to consistently field the same halves pairing throughout the season, due to injury and call up for NRL duty.

Titans player Ash Taylor has been wearing the Seagulls’ black and white for a number of weeks and has impressed the Tweed boss.

“Ash has been great in his games for us,” Woolf said.

“His kicking game and his ability to create try scoring opportunities has been a major boost to our attack.”

Kick-off for Intrust Super Cup clash between Tweed and South Logan will be played at Davies Park, Brisbane, at 3pm tomorrow.