Seagulls hold on to secure home semi final

Will Matthews charging for the Seagulls against Northern Pride on Saturday. PICTURE: SMP Images

Will Matthews charging for the Seagulls against Northern Pride on Saturday. PICTURE: SMP Images

IT WAS not convincing, but the Seagulls did what they had to do to earn a home semi final in the Intrust Super Cup.

Hosting the Northern Pride in round-23 on Saturday, the Seagulls held firm in a scrappy game to win 12-10.

The victory means the Seagulls will host the Redcliff Dolphins in next week’s elimination final at the Piggabeen Sports Complex.

“It was a tough game and I think the Pride dug in pretty well,” Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said after the game.

“I think we did a good job hanging in with limited opportunities in the second half.”

With the Seagulls playing finals for the first time since 2014, the pressure will be on the Tweed side to lift next weekend.

Woolf said doing the simple things well, will be the key to success in September.

“Finals will be tough and Redcliff are one of the form teams in the competition,” he said.

“We have shown we can compete well when we control the ball.

“The key is going to be controlling the ball well and showing so resilience when things go wrong.”