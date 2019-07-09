Seagulls hopeful of welcoming back stars for Burleigh clash

Talor Waters, pictured during Tweed's round three match against Burleigh, could be one of possibly four inclusions into the Seagulls side this weekend.

FOUR STRAIGHT losses and a showdown with second placed Burleigh Bears could spell danger for the Tweed Seagulls.

Tweed have not beaten Burleigh in their last seven meetings, but the Seagulls could welcome back as many as four players to their starting side this week.

Talor Walters (back) and Christian Hazard (foot) both missed last weekend's match against Wynnum-Manly.

The pair are hopeful of returning for this weekend's grudge match.

"If they are fit they will both play," Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said.

"Both had niggles that we thought a week off would help manage.

"We will see how they get through the week at training, if they get through training okay they will play."

Centre Treymain Spry is another player expected to return, assuming he gets through tomorrow evening's under-20 State of Origin unscathed.

Spry was rewarded for his impressive form this year with selection to the Queensland Maroons under-20s, and his ball carrying was certainly missed last weekend.

The biggest question for the Seagulls will be whether halfback Ryley Jacks returns to the side.

Jacks has been playing for the Gold Coast Titans in the absence of Ash Taylor.

But the possible return of Taylor for the Titans Friday night clash with the Panthers in Penrith.

Woolf said he would not know if Jacks would be available for Tweed until later in the week.