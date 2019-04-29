Seagulls into grand final

Tweed Seagulls have made it through to the grand final of the Mal Meninga Cup, after defeating Souths Logan last Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls under-18s have made it through to the grand final of the Mal Meninga Cup after an upset victory in their semi-final last Saturday.

The Seagulls went into the clash as underdogs against the undefeated Souths Logan Magpies in Wynnum.

It was a tight affair in the first half, with the Magpies taking an early 6-0 lead through an Adonai Faagutu try.

Tweed responded six minutes later, with a try to Caleb Hodges reducing the deficit to two.

The 6-4 score line remained until half-time, when Tweed exploded out of the blocks to start the second half.

Two tries to Reece Walsh, as well as tries to Xavier Coates and Brendan Piakura gave the Seagulls a 24-6 lead with less than 20 minutes left.

Souths Logan, who finished the home and away season as minor premiers, were able to score two consolation tries near full-time to give the Seagulls a 24-16 win.

Seagulls coach Tim McCann said he was exceptionally proud of his team's performance.

"It was a very physical game as expected with low errors from both teams and high completion rates,” McCann said.

"They had a big power game however our plan to use our skills to move them around and tire them out worked very well.

"Our ability to continue to build pressure during the first half provided opportunities for us to score points early in the second half and lead by 12 points.

"The boys then finished the game strong and Souths just ran out of gas.”

Tweed will now face the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in this weekend's grand final, after the Brisbane-based side comfortably won their semi-final last weekend.

Wynnum-Manly were impressive in their semi-final win over the Sunshine Coast, racing out to a 30-0 lead before two late tries finished the game at 30-12.

McCann said his Tweed side would need to produce another effort, similar to their grand final win, if they are to lift the trophy on Sunday.

"We did celebrate the win but our focus now shifts to the grand final against Wynnum next week,” he said.

"They have been the benchmark team all competition and we expect another quality game.”

Kick-off for the Mal Meninga Cup grand final will be at 12.25pm, at Kougari Oval in Wynnum.