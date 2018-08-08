Seagulls invite fans to join free Family Day fun

WHAT is always the best day of the year down at Piggabeen is now even better, with the Tweed's Seagulls throwing open club doors for a Family Day this Sunday.

While the mighty Gulls must beat the imposing PNG Hunters, who are firmly ensconced in the QRL top-six, to keep their slim finals' hopes alive, (in a rivalry that often produces a brilliant contest), Seagulls' fans will be treated to free entry and are invited to join the club in its Women in League Round celebrations.

To recognise the Women in League Round, the club is offering women and under 18s free entry to the Piggabeen Sports Complex.

But that's only the start, with youngsters and die-hards alike given the opportunity to kick for prizes including Seagulls dining vouchers and Chempro Chemist goodies.

Even if the Seagulls can't sneak into the Intrust Super Cup finals series, the day will be a great celebration of a year where the Seagulls defied the odds to threaten the top echelon of the ladder after the club lost its first five games of season 2018.

Injuries to captain Cheyne Whitelaw and star centre Brayden McGrady early in the season thwarted the Seagulls' seven-game winning steak and ascent up the ladder, but the season is sure to go down as a memorable one with Tweed's biggest club proving it would not lay down when the rest of the competition was doubting them.

The carnival atmosphere of the day will go a long way to celebrating this team's gallant season, and celebrating the invaluable contribution women make to the club.